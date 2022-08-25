Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events.

“It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”

Saturday, fights broke out at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery during a football game between Lanier and Lee high schools, which are part of the Montgomery public school system. That has led to changes in attendance policies within Montgomery Public Schools.

In Pike Road Schools, there have not been reports of problems at athletic events. Still, school leaders are updating the attendance policy for athletic events.

Students under 16 must have a parent/guardian older than 19 with them. Parents can no longer drop off their children under the age of 16 at athletic events on Pike Road campuses and pick them up afterward.

Anyone 16 and older without a parent/guardian must have a photo ID indicating their age.

Failure to comply with policies and laws will result in immediate dismissal.

Spectators at Patriot Stadium should not stand along the fence in front of the bleachers and should remain in the bleachers unless going to/from the concession stand or the restrooms.

Do not cross the orange fencing in the stadium or tamper with it.

Do not enter the field unless directed to do so by an authorized agent.

Lankford says that if you see something, say something. School resource officers and private security will be on duty during school-sponsored events.