Rain Chances Decreasing A Little

by Shane Butler

A super rainy weather pattern for us lately but we see this setup finally starting to wind down. You will begin to notice a little less rain activity starting Friday and even fewer areas of rain over the upcoming weekend. In the mean time, we’re already seeing the rain taper off and even end in most spots this evening. Clouds will linger and occasionally there will be pockets of passing showers overnight. Looks like the sun returns and temps begin to respond tomorrow. We believe mid to upper 80s a likely by late afternoon. There’s still plenty of moisture hovering over us and with the daytime heating you can bet scattered showers and storms develop. We don’t see a widespread rain but more scattered in nature. This will be the case throughout the weekend as well. Temperature wise, we’re looking at 90 plus degree heat returning both Saturday and Sunday. Looking ahead into next week, our active weather pattern picks up again and that means periods of rain and storms. Definitely not what we typically see in late August.