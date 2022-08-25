Search for Missing Person on Lake Martin

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Marine Police are searching for a missing person on Lake Martin.

A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the person left on a boat yesterday around 2PM from Wind Creek State Park. At about 4PM, boaters reported seeing an unoccupied boat near the park.

State troopers with the ALEA Marine Patrol Division, along with park rangers started a search that is continuing today, which also involves Alexander City Rescue.

No other information is available. Alabama News Network will keep you updated.