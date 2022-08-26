A More Routine Summer Weather Pattern This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Sunshine and blue sky made a long-awaited return to central and south Alabama Friday. Although, rain remains possible. Showers and storms become scattered to numerous during the afternoon. Some rain lingers into the evening. Although, shower/storm coverage becomes isolated by high school football kickoff. Rain tapers off Friday night, while the sky remains mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures settle in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday and Sunday’s weather looks more routine for summer. The mornings remain relatively dry, but showers and storms become scattered to numerous each afternoon. The sky remains partly cloudy outside of rain, with high temperatures near 90°. Some rain lingers into the evening, but tapers off overnight. Overnight lows range from the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday night.

Daily chances for showers and storms remain somewhat elevated throughout next week. Although, most of the rain occurs during the afternoon each day. Temperatures warm to near or just above 90° each day, at least in most locations. Tuesday and Wednesday could feature the highest chance for rain, due to an approaching cold front from the north. Although, the front may stall across the southeast late next week, leading to decent rain chances Thursday and Friday.