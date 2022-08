Carver, Faulkner looked for wins on Thursday Night

by Adam Solomon

AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Thursday’s Results (Week 1 Games)

AHSAA TV Network/WOTM TV Game of the Week

Southside-Gadsden 21, Hokes Bluff 7

Other Thursday Games

Class 6A

Carver-Montgomery 27, Daphne 14

Chilton County 50, Jemison 0

Parker 34, Ramsay 18

Class 5A

B.C. Rain 20, Vigor 7

Class 4A

Cordova 35, Oakman 3

Class 3A

Monroe County 62, J.F. Shields 0

Northside Methodist 28, Cottonwood 26

Class 2A

Southeastern 40, Ragland 20

Class 1A

Alabama School for Deaf 38, Tennessee School for Deaf 6

Leroy 13, Clarke County 0