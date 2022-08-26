Man Dead, Woman Injured after Apparent Domestic Dispute in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating an apparent domestic dispute that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Police say at about 3:45 this morning, a woman was shot in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge, which is the address of an apartment complex not far from the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Taylor Road.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Later, at about 6:45AM, police and fire medics were called to the 6900 block of Atlanta Highway, which is nearby, to a report of a person down. That’s where they say they found a man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police tell Alabama News Network that they believe the man is the one who shot the woman before killing himself.

Police have released no other information.