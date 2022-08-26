Montgomery Police Charge Second Suspect in Zelda Road Killing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a second Prattville man in a fatal shooting that happened on Zelda Road.

Police say 34-year-old John Hollon III is charged with murder. Last week, 39-year-old Jimothy Ford of Prattville was also charged with murder in the investigation.

They are charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas of Montgomery. Thomas was shot on Saturday afternoon, August 6, in the 2600 block of Zelda Road, near the Ann Street intersection.

Both suspects are being held on $1.5 million bond each.

Police have released no other details about the case.