Rain Remains In The Forecast

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: As of right now, a stalled front remains to our south, but will slowly start to drift northward throughout the day. This will once again give us a fairly high chance for rain through the day. Showers will be mainly isolated through the morning hours, but will give way to widely scattered to numerous showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Some good news, however, is that model data hints at the rain chances diminishing before Laceup Football games tonight, so there is still a good chance for football!!! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s, and flash flooding could once again be an issue, especially in areas that have already received plentiful rain amounts.

WEEKEND WEATHER: For this weekend, Saturday and Sunday will remain fairly similar. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for highs, and there will be a fairly high chance for rain for both days.

WEEK AHEAD: Rain doesn’t appear to be exiting the forecast anytime soon. The next 8 days once again features higher than normal chances for rain, but temperatures will be slightly warmer. Instead of low 80s and upper 70s, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.