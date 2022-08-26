UPDATE: Body of Missing Boater Found on Lake Martin

by Alabama News Network Staff

Search crews have recovered the body of a missing boater near Wind Creek State Park at Lake Martin.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says at about 10:48 this morning, they found the body of 66-year-old Jerry McKinney of Shelby. They say he apparently drowned between 2-4PM Wednesday.

McKinney’s body was recovered about 200 yards from his campsite at the park.

The search and recovery involved several agencies: The Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad, Houston County Rescue Squad, State Park Rangers from Wind Creek State Park, Deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross along with Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division.

ALEA has released no other information.