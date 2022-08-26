Weekend Sunshine But Storms Will Be Around

by Shane Butler

A very familiar weather pattern returns for us over the next few days. We start out warm and humid then heat up into the upper 80s to lower 90s. This sets the stage for scattered showers and storms to develop in the late afternoon heating. We see this being the conditions over the weekend. Sunshine will give way to those pop up storms at times. Definitely not a weekend washout but you will probably be impacted by some rain activity at some point. This rather active weather pattern continues into next week. We expect daily rounds of showers and storms. Temps will continue to manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. We’re beginning to watch the tropical Atlantic with a little more interest these days. The season typically begins to pick up around late August and early September. There are a few tropical waves out there now but nothing significant at the moment. This could change over the next couple of days.