Historic Marker Unveiled for Late Congressman John Lewis at his Birthplace in Troy

by Carrington Cole

A marker has been placed in honor the late Congressman John Robert Lewis.

The John R. Lewis Legacy institute held a dedication ceremony Saturday morning where they unveiled the marker that is placed outside of Congressman Lewis’ birthplace in Troy. The ‘Boy from Troy’ marker has Lewis’ history written for everyone to read, especially his major role in the Civil Rights Movement.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves, who was friends with Congressman Lewis, stated that he wished Lewis could have been there to see the marker unveiled.

“When we did the historic marker in 2018 at the library for him, he was able to be there,” stated Mayor Reeves. “I wish he could’ve been here today, but he certainly was in spirit and always will be. This is where he came from and it’s so special and so exciting.”

The marker is now available to visit in Troy in County Road 7755.