Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin.

While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.

This is the 5th time Cramton Bowl has hosted the game. For JSU, it was the debut of the Gamecocks new head football coach Rich Rodriguez.

Cramton Bowl will be in the spotlight again on September 4 when it hosts the 2nd Annual Redtail Classic betwen Tuskegee and Fort Valley State at 6PM.