Good Bit of Sunshine This Week!

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: We have high pressure to our south which has been keeping our Sunday sunny and rain chances fairly low! It seems like the first time in a while that we’ve seen abundant sunshine. Highs have been right around 90° today across the area, and heat index values have been bearable too. Other than some fair weather clouds moving through the sky, we have been mostly clear for the day. For tonight, partly cloudy skies will be the story with lows in the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers are possible, but the chance will remain fairly low.

MONDAY: Monday will be very similar to what we’re seeing today, with mostly passing clouds but plentiful sunshine. Rain chances will remain very low once again, and high temperatures will range in the low 90s.

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week looks like a complete opposite than what we’ve seen last week. Expect a lot more sunshine this week and more seasonal temperatures, but that will only last a few days. A front will be moving it’s way towards us Wednesday, but rain chances will remain low until Friday. That front will once again stall over the area, and that will elevate our rain chances for the weekend into next week.