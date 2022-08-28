LACEUP High School Football Highlights and Scores: Week One

by Alabama News Network Staff

AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Saturday, August 27 games

Collinsville 33, Crossville 7 (corrected score)

Lipscomb Academy 24, Thompson 14



Thursday and Friday results

Week 1 Results

AHSAA TV Network/WOTM TV Game of the Week

Southside-Gadsden 21, Hokes Bluff 7



Other Games

Class 7A

Albertville 41, Boaz 30

Alma Bryant 35, Holtville 29

Auburn 31, Enterprise 21

Bob Jones 44, Athens 21

Central-Phenix City 38, Smiths Station 0

Dothan 42, Lee-Montgomery 14

Fairhope 38, Gulf Breeze, FL 31

Foley 14, Baldwin County 0

Hewitt-Trussville 64, Gadsden City 17

Hoover 56, Bartlett (TN) 7

Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 17

Opelika 35, Jeff Davis 14

Sparkman 42, Huffman 0

Tuscaloosa County 28, Bessemer City 7

Vestavia Hills 35, Homewood 0



Class 6A

Benjamin Russell 33, Central, Clay County 14

Briarwood Christian 23, Spain Park 21

Brookwood 14, West Blocton 13

Calera 10, Chelsea 6

Calhoun (GA) 31, Gardendale 30

Carver-Montgomery 27, Daphne 14

Center Point 48, Aliceville 18

Chilton County 50, Jemison 0

Clay-Chalkville 42, Hueytown 8

Cullman 42, Jasper 21

Decatur 28, Austin 14

Fort Payne 26, Etowah 14

Harris County (GA) at Russell County

Hartselle 39, Jackson-Olin 6

Hazel Green 23, Grissom 0

Helena 55, Buckhorn 17

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Armwood 25

Lee-Huntsville 20, Madison County 13

Marist (GA) 33, Pike Road 22

McAdory at Pinson Valley

Minor 37, Paul Bryant 8

Mortimer Jordan 38, Springville 0

Mountain Brook 42, James Clemens 21

Muscle Shoals 44, Florence 28

Oxford 35, Huntsville 20

Parker 34, Ramsay 18

Pinson Valley 21, McAdory 13

Russell County 28, Harris County (GA) 17

Saraland 49, Murphy 20

Shades Valley 34, Fairfield 28 (OT)

Spanish Fort 16, Blount 6

St. Paul’s Episcopal 16, McGill-Toolen Catholic 3

Theodore 34, Robertsdale 0

Wetumpka 24, Baker 21

Woodlawn 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

Class 5A

Arab 35, Brewer 0

Beauregard 42, Central-Hayneville 14

B.C. Rain 20, Vigor 7

Birmingham Carver 56, Fultondale 12

Charles Henderson 24, Mary Montgomery 20

Douglas 56, DAR 7

East Limestone 35, Central-Florence 32

Elmore County 41, Autaugaville 0

Eufaula 22, Stanhope Elmore 14

Faith Academy 42, Elberta 6

Greenville 25, Park Crossing 19 (OT)

Gulf Shores 45, Citronelle 26

Guntersville 55, Lawrence County 0

Headland 60, Abbeville 12

Leeds 38, Pell City 10

Lincoln 35, Ashville 10

Marbury 38, John Carroll Catholic 36

Moody 58, Sylacauga 24

Rehobeth 31, Wicksburg 12

Scottsboro 27, North Jackson 18

Selma 36, Southside-Selma 8

Shelby County 21, Montevallo 6

Tallassee 21, B.T. Washington 12

UMS-Wright 34, T.R. Miller 14

Valley 19, Lanett 0

Wenonah 43, Midfield 6

Williamson 40, LeFlore 0



Class 4A

American Christian 35, Tuscaloosa Academy 0

Andalusia 42, Milton (FL) 31

Anniston 24, Villa Rica (GA) 19

Bayside Academy 33, Pike Liberal Arts 15

Bibb County 56, Gordo 21

Bullock County 30, LaFayette 21

Cherokee County 21, Piedmont 14

Cordova 35, Oakman 3

Corner 48, St. Clair County 27

Curry 42, Berry 21

Deshler 46, Dean Bozeman (FL) 21

Geneva 46, Deane Bozeman (FL) 21

Good Hope 34, Vinemont 22

Hale County 32, Greensboro 16

Hanceville 27, West Point 13

Handley 47, Saint James 35

Jackson 43, Demopolis 20

Jacksonville 24, Alexandria 10

Montgomery Academy 21, Trinity Presbyterian 14 (2 OT)

Montgomery Catholic 61, Alabama Christian 7

New Hope 14, Sardis 6

Northside 13, Cleburne County 7

Oak Grove 27, White Plains 25

Oneonta 41, Dora 17

Priceville 54, Fairview 47

Randolph 46, Madison Academy 33

Rogers 24, Lauderdale County 13

St. John Paul II Catholic 30, Saced Heart (MS) 6

St. Michael Catholic 36, Chickasaw 0

West Limestone 56, Clements 20

West Morgan 49, Ardmore 0



Class 3A

Athens Academy (GA) 23, Mobile Christian 7

Colbert County 51, Sheffield 20

Colbert Heights 19, Wilson 18

Cottage Hill Christian 30, Satsuma 13

Dadeville at Reeltown, cancelled

Elkmont 20, Brindlee Mountain 16

Fayette County 47, Sulligent 37

Glencoe 27, Weaver 6

Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Davidson 10

Houston Academy 45, Daleville 0

JB Pennington 35, Locust Fork 7

Mars Hill Bible 64, Brooks 35

Monroe County 56, J.F. Shields 0

Northside Methodist 28, Cottonwood 26

Northview (FL) 48, Flomaton 33

Opp 41, New Brockton 20

Phil Campbell 30, Lamar County 24

Providence Christian 35, Ashford 8

Randolph County 36, Woodland 0

Straughn 20, Pike County 19

Sylvania 19, Saks 6

Thomasville 34, Sweet Water 0

Walter Wellborn 45, Ohatchee 7

Winfield 28, Haleyville 19

W.S. Neal 25, Jay (FL) 0



Class 2A

B.B. Comer 35, Childersburg 21

Central Coosa 34, Talladega County Central 22

Cold Springs 29, Holly Pond 14

Dade County (GA) 50, North Sand Mountain 13

Falkville 41, Danville 15

Fyffe 34, Geraldine 6

Geneva County 14, Luverne 7

Goshen 46, Zion Chapel 21

Greene County 34, Francis Marion 12

G.W. Long 22, Slocomb 15

Hatton 54, Columbia 14

Highland Home 34, Ariton 33

Isabella 30, Maplesville 6

Ider 28, Asbury 0

J.U. Blacksher 34, Southern Choctaw 6

Pisgah29, Lexington 28

Pleasant Valley 34, Donoho 15

Ranburne 14, Wadley 0

Sand Rock 29, Cedar Bluff 12

Southeastern 40, Ragland 20

St. Luke’s Episcopal 24, Marengo 8

Tanner 61, Mae Jemison 46 (corrected score)

Thorsby 40, Prattville Christian 20

Vincent 56, Winterboro 0

Washington County 53, A.L. Johnson 0

West End 24, Susan Moore 0

Whitesburg Christian 27, Victory Christian 20

Winston County 42, East Lawrence 15

Class 1A

Addison 69, Vina 0

Alabama School for Deaf 38, Tennessee School for Deaf 6

Appalachian 26, Gaston 0

Brantley 33, Houston County 7

Decatur Heritage 26, Carbon Hill 16

Calhoun 26, Barbour County 8

Elba 33, Kinston 6

Florala 34, Red Level 19

Georgiana 28, McKenzie 0

Keith 28, Dallas County 6

Leroy 13, Clarke County 0

Loachapoka 20, Beulah 6

Lynn 31, Marion County 14

Meek 34, Hackleburg 14

Phillips 37, Tharptown 22

Pickens County 52, Brilliant 0

R.C. Hatch 30, Sumter Central 28

South Lamar 41, Holy Spirit Catholic 13

Spring Garden 27, Coosa Christian 9

Sumiton Christian 14, Hubbertville 8

University Charter School 16, Fruitdale 6

Valley Head 26, Section 20 (OT)

Verbena 50, Fayetteville 18

Waterloo 60, Cherokee 14

— From ASHAA