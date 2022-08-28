“Stuff the Truck” Food Drive Another Big Success

by Glenn Halbrooks

Alabama News Network and Tie and Doll, Inc. thank all of you who donated food to help students in need in Montgomery Public Schools.

Our 8th Annual “Stuff the Truck” food drive was another huge success, thanks to your support.

Once again, we were outside the Winn-Dixie at Sturbridge throughout much of the day Saturday collecting food and cash contributions, which will go to help students in Montgomery Public Schools who may not have enough to eat.

The food that was collected will be put into book bags and given to students who may otherwise only get their school lunch to eat because of hardships at home. The food we collected includes ready-to-eat items like canned pasta, applesauce and fruit cups.

We also want to thank the S.H.E. Agency and U-Haul for their support.

This year’s collections are still being tallied. But last year, we raised $2,400 in cash as well as 85 boxes of food, which is about 4,850 pounds. In 2020, we collected 74 boxes of food (4,500 pounds) and $1,100 in cash donations.

This event grows each year. Organizers say next year, they will likely need a much bigger truck, or perhaps two trucks, because of all of the food that you donated.

From all of us at Alabama News Network, thank you for your contributions!