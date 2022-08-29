Auburn Police Make Two Arrests in Business Scam Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police say they’ve arrested two people they say are suspected of being involved in a scam that targeted several businesses.

Police say they arrested 33-year-old Darius Jermaine Briscoe and 22-year-old Taliyah Breshae Oliver both of Auburn on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree.

Police say the arrests stem from an investigation involving a scam that targeted businesses in Auburn and surrounding areas. The scam had been described in a Auburn Public Safety social media warning.

Police say businesses would get phone calls from the suspects, falsely representing themselves as a law enforcement authority. Under the guise of conducting an investigation, employees were directed to turn over cash to the offenders who victims believed were law enforcement officers, according to police.

Auburn Police say they located both suspects on Saturday and the investigation yielded additional evidence resulting in the arrests.

Briscoe and Oliver were both taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond. Police ask that if you have information related to this investigation to call them at (334) 501-3140 or on the tip line (334) 246-1391.