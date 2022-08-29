August Heat Cranks Up Again!

by Shane Butler

Typical August heat and humidity are back with us for now. Abundant sunshine will lead to temps climbing into the lower to mid 90s through midweek. Heat indices will hover around 100 degrees. Rain chances will remain lower through at least Wednesday. A frontal boundary does push through the state Wednesday into Thursday. The boundary will stall just to our south but be the focal point for rain activity late week into the holiday weekend. Showers and storms are likely each afternoon starting Friday and continuing through Sunday. Temps drop slightly and hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs.