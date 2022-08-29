Drier, Hotter End Of August, Start Of September

by Ben Lang

Monday morning’s weather was typical of late August. The sky was clear until fair-weather cumulus clouds formed by late morning. Monday afternoon remains mostly sunny on average, with only a stray shower or storm possible. Temperatures respond to sunshine and little rain by warming into the low to perhaps mid 90s. The sky remains mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the low 70s.

Afternoon showers or storms could become a bit more widely scattered Tuesday afternoon. Although, some locations miss out on rain. Temperatures warm into the low to perhaps mid 90s before cooling showers or storms arrive. Some rain may linger into the evening, but tapers off Tuesday night. The rain chance looks low again on Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s in most locations.

The rain chance increases Friday through at least the first half of the weekend. Still, daytime showers and storms remain scattered, so some locations may miss out on rain one or both days. Showers and storms may become more isolated again on Sunday and next Monday. Although, the heat may back off a bit this weekend and early next week, with highs closer to 90°.