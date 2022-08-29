Flatwood Shooting Suspect Now Charged with Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The suspect in a fatal Marengo County shooting — is now facing more charges.

The charges against 30 year old Jeron Boykin now include murder — and six counts of attempted murder.

Boykin was arrested last week — for discharging a firearm in an occupied building. He’s accused of killing his 75 year old grandfather — Clarence Boykin. And injuring his aunt — 54 year old Patricia Ann Boykin — in a shooting last week.

Boykin then barricaded himself inside of his home in the Flatwood community for several hours. Police used tear gas to force him out.

He was then arrested — and now remains in the Marengo County Detention Center — without bond.