Flatwood Shooting Suspect Now Charged with Murder
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
The suspect in a fatal Marengo County shooting — is now facing more charges.
The charges against 30 year old Jeron Boykin now include murder — and six counts of attempted murder.
Boykin was arrested last week — for discharging a firearm in an occupied building. He’s accused of killing his 75 year old grandfather — Clarence Boykin. And injuring his aunt — 54 year old Patricia Ann Boykin — in a shooting last week.
Boykin then barricaded himself inside of his home in the Flatwood community for several hours. Police used tear gas to force him out.
He was then arrested — and now remains in the Marengo County Detention Center — without bond.