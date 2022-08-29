Update: Totals Released from Stuff the Truck Food Drive for MPS Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

We now know how much food was collected at this year’s Stuff the Truck food drive to help students in need in Montgomery Public Schools.

Saturday, members of Tie and Doll, Inc. and Alabama News Network were at the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie in Montgomery to accept donations of food and money for MPS students who may not have enough to eat due to family hardships.

Thanks to your support, we collected 5,225 pounds of food and $2,900 in cash donations. That’s more than 2 1/2 tons of food!

The food will be put into book bags and distributed with the help of Grace Community Church to students at Dannelly Elementary School and Jeff Davis High School.

This was the 8th annual Stuff the Truck event. Organizers are already planning to get either a bigger truck or possibly two trucks for next year’s event.

We also want to thank the S.H.E. Agency and U-Haul for their help to make this year’s event such a success.