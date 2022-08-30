A Few More Showers and Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature somewhat higher rain chances as a weak surface boundary drops south through the state. This afternoon and evening should see rain chances in the 40-50% range, and there could be a few stronger storms, but severe ones are not expected. Highs today morrow will again be in the lower 90s.

REST OF WEEK: Drier air moves settles in behind the boundary over most to the state and tomorrow and Thursday will be dry with abundant sunshine. Highs these days will be in the lower 90s. Moisture levels begin to increase Friday and we will bring back the chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Friday’s high will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: For the long holiday weekend, we are forecasting routine early September weather. Partly sunny days, fair nights, and scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms each day. Of course, no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they form in advance. The chance of any one spot getting wet daily is 50-60% these three days, and most of the showers will come in the noon to midnight window. Afternoon highs Saturday through Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s, very close to seasonal averages.

NEXT WEEK: We will keep a persistence forecast going for the rest of the week with partly sunny days and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday. Highs will remain mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

IN THE TROPICS: Two areas the NHC is monitoring for potential development and we are likely to have Danielle sooner than later. A broad and elongated area of low pressure located about 875 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Also, A tropical wave accompanied by a broad area of low pressure is located just off the west coast of Africa. Some gradual development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next few days. By late this week, the disturbance is forecast to move over cooler waters and further development is not likely after that time. Regardless of development, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands by Wednesday. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

