Bicyclist Dies after Being Struck by Car in Elmore County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are investigating an accident that led to the death of a bicyclist who was hit by a car in Elmore County.

State troopers say 74-year-old Raymond Butler of Eclectic died today at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery after the accident, which happened around 6PM yesterday.

Investigators say Butler was riding his bicycle on Alabama Highway 9, about 14 miles south of Wetumpka, when he was hit by a car driven by 31-year-old Shawniquie Butler of Tallassee.

State troopers have released no other information as they continue their investigation.