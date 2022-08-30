DAFIT Conference being held downtown Montgomery

by Teresa Lawson

The Air Force IT and Cyber-power Education and Training is an annual event in the River Region. For decades the conference is held in person, however, the conference was held virtually for the past two years because of the COVID.

This year it’s back in person with a new name. Now called The Department of the Air Force Information Technology Conference or DAFITC. Organizers say This event is important to the safety of our country because it brings together experts from government, industry and academia to talk through the digital challenges that confront our Airmen and Guardians. The conference is also a fantastic opportunity to network, learn and share ideas on how to further our nation’s interests through IT and Cyber-power.

DAFITC is the Department of Defense’s largest IT and cyber conference with more than 3,000 people scheduled to attend this year. The conference is being held through Wednesday, August 31st at the Renaissance Hotel and Spa.