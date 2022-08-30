Danger of Potential Scammers

by Teresa Lawson

As technology moves forward, so does the skill level of those whose main goal it is to separate you from your life savings. Scammers continue to target non suspecting people right here in the river region through phishing.

Scammers reach out with fraudulent business propositions, unsolicited calls, texts and emails that lead to dangerous websites. Their hope is to catch someone unaware who is willing to corporate with their scam.

These correspondences can range anywhere from in person scams like offering to do work on your home for a seemingly great price to helping with student loans, or sending an alarming email threatening jail time for you or a family member if you don’t send money.

Scammers tend to play on your emotions and real life situations and law enforcement warns that certain steps should be taken to prevent getting taken in by a scammer. Be sure to check that they are who they say they are. For instance if you receive an email from Amazon asking for money or personal information exit your email provider and contact Amazon directly.

If you have been a victim of phishing or would like to report a case contact The Better Business Bureau.