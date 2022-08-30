Drier Air Heading Our Way

by Shane Butler

Rain and storms will push southward and end up across our southern most counties tonight. Northerly winds kick in and transport drier air into the region. This will lower our rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday. The dry air will heat up and we’re right back into the lower to mid 90s both days. The boundary that pushed the rain to our south will become the focal point for more rain development late week and over the weekend. The stalled system will allow waves to move along it and that will generate showers and storms each day. As a result, temps will come down a bit due to clouds and rain activity. We’re thinking mid to upper 80s are more likely throughout the holiday weekend. By no means does it look like a weekend washout, but storms may impact your outdoor plans at some point. In the mean time, just a little break in the humidity to allow you a couple of nice days Wednesday and Thursday.