Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a shooting victim.

Police say 61-year-old Frederick Mumpfield of Montgomery was shot in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at around 10:45PM Monday. That location is near Davenport Drive, just east of Interstate 65.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. If you have any information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.