New Manufacturing Plant Coming to Ozark, Creating 84 Jobs

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a manufacturing facility in Ozark, creating 84 jobs.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore takes reclaimed materials and turns them into flooring and surface products. The company is the largest converter of reclaimed rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.

“Ecore International is a great addition for Alabama’s business community, and its decision to locate an advanced manufacturing and recycling facility in Dale County will have a major economic impact on the rural area,” Ivey said in a statement. “This project in Ozark will bring good manufacturing jobs to the citizens there and spark new opportunities throughout the region.”

Ecore is purchasing an existing building in Ozark, which it will equip to reclaim the rubber from used truck tires and use the rubber to manufacture flooring and surfacing products. The 84 new full-time positions will pay an average annual salary of nearly $42,500, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Ecore CEO Art Dodge said the company is pleased to be partnering with the city of Ozark, Dale County and the State of Alabama to establish the world-class manufacturing and recycling facility.

“Since its inception, Ecore has transformed over 2 billion pounds of rubber waste into surfaces that make people’s lives better. All Ecore manufacturing facilities are certified ‘Zero Waste,’ amplifying the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Dodge.

In 2021, the company upcycled over 100 million pounds of truck tires — equivalent to approximately 1 million truck tires destined for landfills or illegal dumps — into high-value manufactured products shipped nationally and internationally.

Markets for Ecore products include nursing homes, hotels, fitness centers, recreation centers, retailers and schools.

— Information from the Office of Gov. Kay Ivey