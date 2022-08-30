Some Storms, Hot Tuesday; Drier Wednesday, Thursday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was very sunny and tranquil, though temperatures warmed quickly. By noon, most location were in the low and mid 90s. Temperatures reach the mid 90s in many if not most locations during the afternoon. However, showers and storms may cool some locations down. At noon, a line of storms was crossing I-20, moving southeast. The line may break apart on its way into our area, but storms likely remain scattered about through early evening.

Showers and storms taper off overnight, then Wednesday and Thursday look mainly dry and hot. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 90s each afternoon, although humidity might be lower, especially Thursday. Drier air may allow temperatures to fall into the 60s in some locations Thursday morning. Rain chances rise Friday, and remain elevated throughout the holiday weekend.

Although, Labor Day weekend does not look like a washout. Daytime showers and storms become scattered about each afternoon, meaning some locations miss out on rain each day. For those that see rain on a given day, it may only rain for an hour or two, but it could be heavy during that time. Higher rain chances may hold high temperatures to about 90° Friday through Monday. The rain chance may fall next Tuesday, with highs near 90°.