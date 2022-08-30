Air Force Information Technology Conference returns in-person in downtown Montgomery

by Teresa Lawson

The Air Force I-T and Cyber-power Education and Training has been an annual event in Montgomery for decades. However, the conference was held virtually for the past two years due to COVID-19.

This year it’s back in person with a new name. Now the Department of the Air Force Information Technology Conference or DAFITC. Organizers say this event is important to the safety of our country because it brings together experts from government, industry and academia to talk through the digital challenges that confront our Airmen and Guardians. The conference is also a fantastic opportunity to network, learn and share ideas on how to further our nation’s interests through I-T and cyber power.

DAFITC is the Department of Defense’s largest I-T and Cyber-Power conference with more than 3,000 people scheduled to attend this year. The conference is being held through Wednesday, August 31st at the Renaissance Hotel and Spa.