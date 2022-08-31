Drier, Hot Through Thursday; Rain Chance Rises Friday

by Ben Lang

After some early morning cloudiness, the sky was quite sunny at midday Wednesday. The sky remains mostly sunny on average through sunset, with only a brief, stray, light shower possible. All locations most likely remain completely rain-free. Humidity may fall a bit during the afternoon. It seems that may already be the case in central Alabama. Drier air heats more quickly, so some locations may reach the mid 90s Wednesday.

Drier air also cools faster, which may result in Wednesday night lows in the 60s in our northern communities. Otherwise, temperatures cool into the low 70s with a mostly clear sky. Thursday looks mainly dry and hot with highs in the low to perhaps mid 90s. Stray to isolated showers or storms may form during the afternoon, especially in southeast Alabama. Although, most locations remain completely rain-free again.

The rain chance rises Friday. Scattered showers and storms form during the afternoon, and some linger into the evening. Rain may remain possible through at least the first half of high school football games. Although, Friday night ultimately becomes rain-free. However, showers and storms become scattered to numerous once more by Saturday afternoon. The daytime rain chance remains elevated Sunday and Labor Day.

With a higher coverage of daytime showers and storms, temperatures may not exceed 90° in some or many locations Friday through Labor Day. Daytime rain chances may trend lower next Tuesday and especially Wednesday. Although, high temperatures may remain near 90°. Models indicate rain coverage may increase again late next week.