It Won’t Stay Dry For Much Longer

by Shane Butler

A drier air mass has briefly taken over our weather. This will keep most spots rain free through at least Thursday afternoon. Lots of sunshine and dry air will lead to temps topping out in the lower to mid 90s for highs. Moisture is hard to hold off this time of the year and we see it returning rather quickly Friday. At the same time, a frontal boundary will stall over South Alabama. This will set the stage for numerous rounds of rain and storms will work through the area over the long holiday weekend. We don’t see it as a washout but rain will probably impact your outdoor plans at some point. More clouds and rain activity will help knock the heat down a bit. We’re expecting highs in the mid to upper 80s beginning Saturday and continuing through Monday.