Lee County Deputies Charge Man with Sex Abuse of Child

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man they had been seeking since March on charges of child sex abuse.

Deputies say Alonzo Banks Martin, 60, of Smiths Station was arrested yesterday at his home.

Investigators say on March 12, they received a report of a girl being sexual abused in the 1200 block of Lee County Road 289 in Smiths Station. Martin was considered a suspect, and deputies say that he knew the girl.

During the investigation, investigators say evidence suggested Martin had sexually abused the girl and her sister, who is also under the age of 18. The sheriff’s office says it got warrants, but could not find Martin until his arrest yesterday.

The sheriff’s office says Martin is charged with:

2 counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree

1 count of giving a false name to law enforcement

1 count of possession of marijuana 2nd degree

1 warrant for failing to appear for giving a false name

1 warrant for failing to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $54,500.00 bond.

The sheriff’s office says if you have information about this case to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.