MPS Conversion Charter Schools

by Teresa Lawson

The Montgomery Education Foundation has partnered with Montgomery Public Schools in the conversion of three city schools to charter schools. Bellingrath Middle School, E.D. Nixon Elementary and Davis Elementary Schools are now Conversion Charter Schools.

With its motto new management same families The Montgomery Education Foundation’s goal is to build a partnership with our local school district by servicing all students in their current school zones. This change transitions the schools into the new management team without losing core MPS values.

The organization continues to operate within MPS’s academic standards while implementing new instructional strategies proven to better student retention and involvement. Students will continue to us MPS transportation and any student is welcome to attend the new Charter schools without entrance exam.