Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services.

But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama.

The Rural Health Medical Program provides medical and dental service — for people in six rural west Alabama counties.

Victoria Autery of Magnolia — is a patient at the Rural Health clinic in the Marengo County town of Thomaston.

“I would recommend their facility to anyone. They do a wonderful job,” said Autery.

“Whatever is that’s wrong with you, they go above and beyond.”

The program operates nine clinics — and two mobile units — providing healthcare options to people in under served — high poverty communities.

“Rural Health is actually one of the founding five community health centers in the state of Alabama,” said RHMP CEO Keshee Dozier-Smith.

The program has grown steadily over its 44 year history. And it recently open it’s new $1.8 million dollar headquarters in Selma.

The facility has 9 medical and dental exam rooms — in addition to 11 offices — and a conference room.

“The clinic is here, the administrative team is here. And we’re open and ready for business,” said Dozier-Smith.

The program’s old Selma location will be turned into a community development building — where it’ll have a food pantry — conduct wellness classes — and host other resource events.

The Rural Health Medical Program serves Clarke, Dallas, Perry, Dallas, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties.

More information about the program is available at rhmpi.com.