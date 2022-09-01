Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Starts Process to Issue Business Licenses

by Alabama News Network Staff

The application process for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama is now underway.

Applicants interested in applying for a medical cannabis cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter, state testing laboratory or integrated facility license may file a Request for Business Application with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC).

Only applicants who submit a Request for Business Application by October 17 will receive a Business Application Form. The Business Application Forms will issue to requestors on October 24, and applicants will have until December 30 to file their application.

Following the evaluation of applications, the Commission, per the statute, may award up to twelve cultivator licenses, four processor licenses, four dispensary licenses, five integrated facility licenses and an unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.

Under Alabama’s program, registered certifying physicians may recommend medical cannabis to patients who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder; cancer-related pain or nausea; Crohn’s Disease; depression; epilepsy or conditions causing seizures; HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss; panic disorder; Parkinson’s Disease; persistent nausea; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); sickle cell anemia; spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury; Tourette’s Syndrome; a terminal illness; or conditions causing chronic or intractable pain.

Medical cannabis products that may be recommended to patients include tablets, capsules, tinctures, gelatinous cubes, gels, oils or creams for topical use, suppositories, transdermal patches, nebulizers, or liquids or oils for use in an inhaler.

Raw plant materials, products administered by smoking or vaping or food products such as cookies or candies will not be allowed.

To learn more about the Alabama medical cannabis program or to file a Request for Business Application visit amcc.alabama.gov.

— Information from Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission