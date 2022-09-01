Higher Rain Chances Friday Through Labor Day

by Ben Lang

Thursday was mainly sunny and mainly dry across central and south Alabama. Although, some showers and storms formed in southeast Alabama during the afternoon. Some may linger into the evening, mainly in southeast Alabama. Although, rain winds down by midnight. The rest of the night looks partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

Rain returns in greater supply Friday afternoon, as showers and storms become scattered to numerous during the afternoon. Some linger into the evening, and may impact a few football games in central and south Alabama. Although, most games should be just fine, as the rain coverage becomes quite low by kickoff. While rain winds down Friday night, showers and storms become scattered to numerous Saturday and Sunday afternoon too.

Higher rain coverage means less heat, with high temperatures near 90° Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. However, Labor Day weekend does not look like a washout. Some locations miss out on rain any given day. Sunday features the highest rain chance, with numerous showers and storms rumbling across central and south Alabama during the afternoon. Rain coverage becomes at least scattered Labor Day afternoon.

Rain chances appear lower, but well above zero for the rest of next week. The daily chance for rain keeps afternoon heat in check, with high temperatures near 90° Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures may not exceed the 80s Thursday and Friday.