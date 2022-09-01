Man Charged with Capital Murder after Shooting in Montgomery Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a man with capital murder after a shooting left one person dead and another injured.

Police say at about 8:40 this morning, they were called to a shooting in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. That’s where they found the body of 42-year-old Antoine Hartwell of Montgomery. Police say an injured man was also found and was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police have charged 33-year-old Adareis Robinson of Montgomery with capital murder. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The circumstances surrounding this death remain under investigation. If you have information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.