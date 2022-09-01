Man Charged with Killing His Grandfather in Elmore County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man is charged with shooting and killing his grandfather in Elmore County.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says the shooting happened just before 3AM today in the 1400 block of Ingram Road, which is in the Elmore community.

Franklin says 21-year-old Jeremiah Long was staying with his grandparents. He says Long went into their bedroom and took their cell phone and later came back and demanded the keys to a van.

Franklin says the grandfather, 71-year-old Thomas Parker, refused and after an argument, Long shot Parker in the chest, who died of his injuries.

Franklin says Long did not leave the house after the shooting. He says the grandmother was finally able to get help an hour later when she got access to a second phone. The grandmother called her daughter, who then called 911.

Franklin says Long was arrested by deputies at the house. He’s currently in the Elmore County Jail.

This is Elmore County’s first homicide of the year.