Juvenile Hit by Vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a girl was hit by a vehicle on Carter Hill Road.
Police say the girl, whose age wasn’t released, was hit in the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road at about 7:46AM today. That’s not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jeff Davis High School, though police did not say whether there was a connection to either school.
The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.
The driver wasn’t hurt.
Police have released no other information.