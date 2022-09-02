Juvenile Hit by Vehicle in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a girl was hit by a vehicle on Carter Hill Road.

Police say the girl, whose age wasn’t released, was hit in the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road at about 7:46AM today. That’s not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jeff Davis High School, though police did not say whether there was a connection to either school.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

Police have released no other information.