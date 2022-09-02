Montgomery Ready for HBCU Classic Weekend with Football Games and More

by Alabama News Network Staff

Labor Day weekend is one of the biggest weekends of the year in Montgomery with the return of the HBCU Classic Weekend.

The weekend features two football games featuring local historically Black colleges and universities. The Alabama State Hornets will host Miles College at 5PM Saturday at ASU Stadium, while Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State will play in the Red Tail Classic at Cramton Bowl Sunday at 6PM.

While both of those games will bring thousands of football fans to Montgomery, there are other events celebrating the weekend.

Alabama State University will hold its 2022 President’s Gala on Friday night at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center. That event features Grammy award-winning artist Raheem DeVaughn.

A student tailgate will be held on campus from 9AM until midnight Friday.

Saturday, a pre-game block party will be held on Harris Way at ASU from 1-4PM, with the Hornet Walk at 2:45.