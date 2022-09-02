Randomly Scattered Daytime Storms Through Labor Day

by Ben Lang

Friday afternoon featured a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and storms. While many locations missed out on rain during the day, some rain may linger through Friday evening. In fact, an isolated shower or storm remains possible overnight through Saturday morning. Otherwise, the sky remains partly to mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the low 70s.

Showers and storms become randomly scattered Saturday afternoon, with some rain lingering into the evening. Some locations may not see rain, and the sky likely remains partly cloudy in those spots with highs near 90°. The weather scenario looks similar Sunday and Labor Day. It appears highly unlikely that a given location receives rain for most of a given day. An hour or two of rain, possibly heavy, looks much more likely.

The chance for an afternoon shower or storm decreases Tuesday and Wednesday, but not to zero. Daytime rain chances trend higher late next week into the weekend. A stalled front draped across Alabama may remain nearby all the way through the end of next week. That keeps our daily rain potential higher than usual for early September for the forecastable future. That should hold afternoon temperatures to 90° or below through next week.