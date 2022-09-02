“Zoobilation” Returns to the Montgomery Zoo Thursday, September 15

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Zoo is getting ready to present “Zoobilation,” it’s major fundraising event for the year.

This year’s event will be held from 6-10PM on Thursday, September 15.

In the past, this event and others have helped expand the Zoo by adding the African elephant habitat, American Alligator exhibit and boardwalk, North American River Otter exhibit, Waters of the World Aquatic Center, along with many others.

This year’s fundraising efforts will be focused on raising money for a new reptile facility. The new facility will house animals like an Indian Gharial, King Cobra, Komodo Dragon and Galapagos Tortoise. Inside the exhibit, displays will be divided into biomes featuring reptiles native to rainforests, woodlands, deserts and montane.

Zoobilation will feature samplings from area eateries and beverage vendors along with live entertainment; a digital auction and a few surprises.

Alabama News Network is proud to once again be a sponsor.

The event is for people ages 21 and up.

— Individual tickets: $50 per ticket

— Group tickets (10-29 tickets): $45 per ticket

— Group tickets (30+ tickets): $40 per ticket

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS