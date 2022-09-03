Rainy Labor Day Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: After the cold front moved through earlier this week, it has stalled out just to our south, and it has brought numerous showers and storms to the area this afternoon. Temperatures have been somewhat below average for this time of year as well, with Montgomery seeing just 90° while we average 92°. For this evening, showers and storms will be hanging around and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will start with isolated showers and storms throughout the morning hours, but we will see more widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for Sunday.

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week appears to be little change from what we’ve been seeing; an above normal chance for showers and storms every day and below average temperatures. With the abundance of rain and storms, temperatures will once again be well below average. There are even a couple of days in which we could struggle to get out of the 70s!!!