Two Montgomery Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Elmore County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say two Montgomery men have been killed in a crash in Elmore County, south of Tallassee.

State troopers say 19-year-old Waymond McWilliams and 31-year-old Quentin Rhodes were both killed in the wreck. Investigators say they were each driving cars that hit head-on and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 229, about six miles south of Tallassee.

While the wreck happened at about 1:45AM Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is releasing information today.