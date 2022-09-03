World’s Largest Peanut Boil: A Crenshaw County Tradition

by Alabama News Network Staff

For more than 50 years, Labor Day weekend in Crenshaw County has meant it’s time for the “World’s Largest Peanut Boil.”

The Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club has held this event each year since 1970 as a fundraiser for its local projects as well as those at the national level.

This year, club members are boiling about 34 tons of peanuts. The boiling actually started on Wednesday and will last until the peanuts run out.

In years past, the peanuts were gone by the Saturday night or Sunday morning of Labor Day weekend. That’s because folks come from all across this part of the state to get some of the freshest and hottest boiled peanuts around.

If you’re interested, look for the crowds at 1704 Montgomery Highway (U.S. Highway 331) on the northern side of Luverne.