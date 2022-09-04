Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings

by Alabama News Network Staff, Jerome Jones

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) – Canadian police say 10 people are dead in 13 locations at two communities in Saskatchewan.

Police say 15 have been sent to hospital after stabbings in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

Police say some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random.

Two suspects remain are at large.

The search for suspects was waged as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.