Montgomery Police Investigating Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Police say the shooting happened at around 10:28PM last night in the 900 block of West South Boulevard. That is near Davenport Drive, just east of Interstate 65.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there have been no arrests and they have no other information to release.

That same area was the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday.