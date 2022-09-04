Rain Remains In The Forecast This Week

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: For Sunday, a front has stalled to our north and that has made way for showers and storms around the area today. But like we’ve seen the past several days, temperatures have been well below average. Rain and storms have been widespread today as opposed to yesterday, and it seems these storms have packed a little more of a punch as opposed to yesterday as well. For this evening, showers and storms will be lingering and will likely hang around into part of the overnight hours. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

LABOR DAY: Labor Day fortunately shows a SLIGHTLY lower chance for rain. To start the day, there may be a couple of showers hanging around but we will see some clearing by midday. However, in the afternoon, the chance for showers and storms will be likely. Model data indicates that the coverage will be slightly less than today, so I wouldn’t cancel any Labor Day plans, but have an indoor plan in case rain and storms try to ruin the celebrations.

WEEK AHEAD: This week will feature yet another stormy week. There are several features that will bring the chance for rain and storms this week, but a front moving in Tuesday will lower that chance for Tuesday. But once again, that front will stall to our south which will up rain chances for the weekend. Throughout the week, temperatures will remain below average, and a few days could struggle to get out of the 70s!!!!