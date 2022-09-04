Shooting on Air Base Boulevard Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting on Air Base Boulevard that left one person dead and another injured.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday at about 12:02AM in the 800 block of Air Base Boulevard, which is near the intersection of Terminal Road.

They say they found a male who was pronounced dead. A second victim, a man, had what’s believed to be a non-life threatening wound. He is receiving treatment at a hospital.

There have been no arrests. Police have released no other information.

 

