Isolated Showers This Evening, Calmer Day Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

LABOR DAY: Fortunately, rain and storms have been fairly sporadic across the area today. Temperatures are ranging from the mid 80s to mid 90s across the area, but still the consensus for today has been below average temperatures. The stalled front has moved a little farther northward, which has pushed higher rain chances northward as well. For this evening, isolated showers will remain possible, although the chance will remain lower. I wouldn’t cancel any evening Labor Day plans, but have a back up plan just in case! Lows will be in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Tuesday appears to be a much better weather day than the days we’ve been having. There will be some passing clouds in the morning across the area, but rain chance will remain low. Now there still is a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon, but the chance will be significantly lower than the past several days with mostly sunny skies. Highs will hover right around 90°. There also exists a chance for some showers in the evening hours, but once again that chance will remain lower.

WEEK AHEAD: While tomorrow appears to be calmer, more abundant rain chance will be back in the forecast for Wednesday. Another front will move through the area, which will up those rain chances for Wednesday. On the back side of the front Thursday, rain chances remain elevated throughout the weekend as the front stalls out. With the higher rain chances, temperatures will once again take a hit, with temperatures in the second half of the week hanging in the low to mid 80s, and even potentially upper 70s!